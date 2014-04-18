BANGALORE, Apr 18 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37900 ICS-201(B22mm) 38400 ICS-102(B22mm) 24700 ICS-103(23mm) 29600 ICS-104(24mm) 36000 ICS-202(26mm) 42200 ICS-105(26mm) 35400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37400 ICS-105(27mm) 42800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36400 ICS-105MMA(27) 38300 ICS-105PHR(28) 43800 ICS-105(28mm) 40100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41200 ICS-105(29mm) 41100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41700 ICS-105(30mm) 41600 ICS-105(31mm) 42400 ICS-106(32mm) 43400 ICS-107(34mm) 58500