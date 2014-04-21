* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening flat compared with its previous close of 8.85 percent, tracking U.S. yields and on hopes for consolidation after Thursday's short covering in bonds. * India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell the most in a single-day in three months on Thursday after the central bank fully sold 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of bonds on offer, accomplishing the country's biggest debt auction. * "Some consolidation is possible. Yield range for the day is seen between 8.82 to 8.92 percent," a dealer said. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as data pointed towards a strengthening economy, and as traders prepared for $96 billion in new coupon-bearing supply next week. * Brent crude oil fell on Thursday, stalling below $100 a barrel after the United States, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union jointly called for an end to the violence in Ukraine, taking some risk premium out of the market, while U.S. oil rose on positive economic data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)