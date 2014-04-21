* Indian shares are likely to open flat and would trade cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday, dealer say. * Shares in Reliance Industries to be watched after the conglomerate on Friday posted nearly flat fourth-quarter profit, in line with estimates, as a slimmer margin in its oil refining business offset higher revenue. * Wipro shares will be in focus after the company posts forecast-beating quarterly profit on Thursday and says it expects a stronger year ahead on increased spending by overseas clients. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.15 percent. * Asian stock markets started the week on a subdued note on Monday as tensions in Ukraine kept investors cautious amid the absence of catalysts as several markets remained closed for Easter holiday. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 4.3 billion Indian rupees ($71.20 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 60.3950 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)