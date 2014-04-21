(Adds attribution in second paragraph)
* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.28 versus its
previous close of 60.29/30 as major markets are closed for
Easter holidays.
* "Trade is expected to remain thin and tight. Range till
election results is seen between 60.10-60.60. Expect some buying
in the pair after election results which can take rupee to 61.80
levels," said dealers.
* USD/INR seen trading at 60.30-60.32 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently up 0.08 percent.
* Most other Asian currencies like Peso, Singapore dollar
trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a
snapshot.
* The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Monday, though a
tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their
toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter
holiday.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.1 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore up 0.1 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 4.3 billion
rupees ($71.20 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data
shows. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign
fund flows.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)