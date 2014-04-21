(Adds attribution in second paragraph) * USD/INR seen opening at around 60.28 versus its previous close of 60.29/30 as major markets are closed for Easter holidays. * "Trade is expected to remain thin and tight. Range till election results is seen between 60.10-60.60. Expect some buying in the pair after election results which can take rupee to 61.80 levels," said dealers. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.30-60.32 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.08 percent. * Most other Asian currencies like Peso, Singapore dollar trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Monday, though a tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.1 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.1 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 4.3 billion rupees ($71.20 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)