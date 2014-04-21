* Shares in Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd gain 3.8 percent after the Sunday Times newspaper reported Pfizer Inc has approached its parent AstraZeneca PLC to propose a 60 billion pound ($101 billion) takeover. * The British paper cited senior investment bankers and industry sources saying that informal conversations about a deal had taken place between the two, but that no talks were currently under way after AstraZeneca resisted the approach. * Pfizer and AstraZeneca both declined to comment on the Sunday Times report to Reuters. * Astrazeneca holds a 75 percent stake in its Indian subsidiary, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)