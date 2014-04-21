* Natco Pharma Ltd surges 6 percent after U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts denied a request by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to stay a lower-court ruling in a patent case that favoured the developers of generic versions of Teva's multiple sclerosis drug. * The decision could help pave the way for generic competitors of Teva's Copaxone drug, including Natco, to go on the market soon. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)