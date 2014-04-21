* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at its previous close of 8.85 percent as investors stay on the sidelines in the absence of any fresh triggers. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.82 to 8.89 percent range during the session. Dealers await details of this week's debt sale due to be announced post market hours. * Traders say some consolidation being seen after Friday's short covering rally. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell the most in a single-day in three months on Thursday after the central bank fully sold 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of bonds on offer, accomplishing the country's biggest debt auction. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as data pointed towards a strengthening economy, and as traders prepared for $96 billion in new coupon-bearing supply next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)