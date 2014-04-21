* Lenders gain for a second consecutive day with the NSE bank sub-index up 0.6 percent after its 1.8 percent gain on Friday. * A rally in bonds after the central bank fully sold the 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of debt on offer on Thursday sparking gains in banks, while hopes of sturdier earnings also help. * Punjab National Bank is up 2.2 percent, Bank of Baroda rises 1.9 percent and State Bank of India is up 1.3 percent. * HDFC Bank gains 0.8 percent ahead of its results on Tuesday, while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are up marginally ahead of their results later in the week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)