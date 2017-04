* USD/INR trading at 60.35/36 versus its Thursday's close of 60.29/30, in cautious trading as several markets remained closed for the Easter holiday. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * Local shares trading up 0.32 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. Indian markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. * The dollar edged higher versus the yen on Monday, though a tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)