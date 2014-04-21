April 21 * India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.25 percent. * The indexes are not far from record highs posted on April 10, with gains led by capital goods and auto stocks, which are experiencing good foreign buying according to dealers. Larsen and Toubro gains 3.4 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra is up 3.5 percent. * Lenders also gain as bonds have rallied after RBI fully sold the 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of debt on offer on Thursday, contrary to some fears of devolvement. State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent. * Wipro Ltd fell 5.4 percent after company's revenue guidance for the current April-June quarter were seen below estimates. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)