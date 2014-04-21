* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.86
percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close, on mild
profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session.
* Bonds largely seen supported by easing supply fears after the
country's biggest debt auction on Thursday which saw strong
demand. The 10-year bond yield ended down 11 bps at 8.85 percent
on Thursday, the most in a single day in three months.
* Dealers await details of this week's debt sale due to be
announced after market hours.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as data pointed
towards a strengthening economy, and as traders prepared for $96
billion in new coupon-bearing supply next week.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/;
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)