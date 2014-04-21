* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.86 percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close, on mild profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session. * Bonds largely seen supported by easing supply fears after the country's biggest debt auction on Thursday which saw strong demand. The 10-year bond yield ended down 11 bps at 8.85 percent on Thursday, the most in a single day in three months. * Dealers await details of this week's debt sale due to be announced after market hours. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as data pointed towards a strengthening economy, and as traders prepared for $96 billion in new coupon-bearing supply next week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)