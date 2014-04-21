Reserve Bank of India said - * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on April 25 * India to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.80 percent, 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.83 percent, 2023 bonds * India to sell 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent, 2032 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.30 percent, 2042 bonds