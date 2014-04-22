* Indian shares are likely to open flat and trade slightly positive, tracking firm Asian cues, traders say. * However, investors would be cautious as shares surged to a record high on Monday and profit-taking could emerge at higher levels, they said. * Shares in HDFC Bank will be in focus on Tuesday as the private sector lender is set to announce its Jan-March earnings on Tuesday. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.01 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.03 percent. * Asian shares were supported on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks extended gains into a fifth day, though investors continued to see tensions in Ukraine as a threat to risk appetite. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 2.13 billion rupees ($35.22 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 60.4750 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)