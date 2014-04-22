* USD/INR likely to open flat after its highest single-day gain in over a month on higher dollar demand from oil and gas importers and tension in Ukraine. * The pair, which closed at 60.59/60 on Monday, is expected to strengthen further to around 60.80 levels during the session before consolidating back to 60.60, traders say. * The pair likely to trade in the 60.40-60.80 range for the day. * Dollar also stronger against other emerging currencies after a subdued session overnight, with many global financial centres shut for the Easter long-weekend holiday. * USD/INR trading at 60.62-60.64 in the offshore NDF market