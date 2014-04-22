* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening flat in absence of major cues, while state loan auction later in the day in focus to gauge supply. The 10-year bond yield ended at 8.86 percent on Monday * Eleven Indian states will raise at least 84.16 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) via 10-year state loans on Tuesday. * Markets also watching out for Friday's 160-billion-rupee bond auction after India successfully pulled off the country's biggest debt auction of 200 billion rupees last week without any devolvement. * "The benchmark paper should be opening around 99.76 levels and trading range will be similar to yesterday," a trader at a European bank said. * Indian government bonds eased slightly on Monday as investors booked profits after a powerful rally sent the benchmark 10-year yield to a three-month low in the previous session.