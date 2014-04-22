BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR trading at 60.68/69 after hitting 60.71, its highest since March 24. The pair closed at 60.59/60 on Monday, posting its biggest single-day gain in more than a month. * Traders expect some consolidation in the pair later in the session. The pair is likely to hold in a 60.40 to 60.80 range during the day. * Most Asian currencies are also trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading slightly higher. * Traders will watch the domestic stock market moves for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M