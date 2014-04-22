* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.88 percent amidst caution ahead of auction of state loans later in the day and sale of government bonds on Friday. * Eleven Indian states will raise at least 84.16 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) via 10-year state loans on Tuesday. * The state loan auction could be helped by replenishment demand given the redemption of state debt worth 77.10 billion rupees on Wednesday, two traders say. * India will also raise 160 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday, consisting of debt maturing in 2020, 2023, 2032, and 2042. * The 10-year yield seen in 8.85-8.90 percent band until end of session. ($1 = 60.4750 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)