* Shares in South Indian Bank Ltd gain 3.5 percent after RBI on Monday withdrew restrictions placed on the purchase of shares by overseas investors. * The central bank regularly prevents foreign institutional investors from buying shares in companies if they are approaching the limit stipulated by regulations, and will then re-adjust once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level. * Foreign investors held 41.7 percent of South Indian Bank shares as of end-March, according to BSE data. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)