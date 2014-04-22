* Indian shares edge higher to hit record highs for a second consecutive session. * The benchmark BSE index gains as much as 0.28 percent to hit a high of 22,828.58, while the broader NSE index advances as much as 0.2 percent to hit a record high of 6,831.75. * Capital goods shares continue to gain for the second straight day, with Larsen and Toubro gaining 1.4 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd adding 1.2 percent. * Overseas investors underpin sentiment, as they continue to buy Indian shares for the second straight session. Foreign investors bought shares worth of 2.13 billion rupees ($35.22 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed, adding to $67.58 million on Thursday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)