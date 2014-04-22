* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points on day at 8.83 percent on expectation of strong demand at the state loan sale. The yield was off 6 basis points from its intraday high. * Eleven Indian states will raise at least 84.16 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) via 10-year state loans on Tuesday. * The state loan auction could be helped by replenishment demand given the redemption of state debt worth 77.10 billion rupees on Wednesday, traders said. * India's central bank is discussing ways to ensure an orderly rollout of its unpopular proposal to price state government debt at market-based valuations to minimise potential losses for banks holding this debt, three officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters. ($1 = 60.4750 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)