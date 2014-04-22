* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.04 percent after earlier touching a record high for the second consecutive session. * The BSE gained as much as 0.39 percent to hit an all-time high of 22,853.03, while he NSE index advanced as much as 0.3 percent to hit a record high of 6,831.75. * Capital goods stocks lead the gains with Larsen and Toubro Ltd 1.7 percent higher and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up 2.4 percent. Capital goods stocks are gaining for the third straight day. * However, metal stocks are under pressure with BSE's metal index trading 0.9 percent lower on profit-taking. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 1.8 percent and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd is 2.2 percent lower. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)