* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points on day at 8.84 percent as buying momentum sustained after state bond cutoffs came in as per expectation. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday eleven states raised 89.16 billion rupees ($1.47 billion), above the minimum target of 84.16 billion rupees via state development loans. * Traders had anticipated strong demand at the auction given the redemption of state debt worth 77.10 billion rupees on Wednesday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in 8.82-8.86 percent band. ($1 = 60.4750 Indian rupees)