BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points on day at 8.84 percent as buying momentum sustained after state bond cutoffs came in as per expectation. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday eleven states raised 89.16 billion rupees ($1.47 billion), above the minimum target of 84.16 billion rupees via state development loans. * Traders had anticipated strong demand at the auction given the redemption of state debt worth 77.10 billion rupees on Wednesday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in 8.82-8.86 percent band. ($1 = 60.4750 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M