* India's overnight cash rates remain high as liquidity has tightened on the back of election-related cash withdrawals from banks, reduced government spending, and an estimated 200 billion rupees ($3.3 billion) in bond auction payments. * The one-day call money rate was at 8.70 percent after rising to the day's high of 8.80 percent. The rate had touched a high of 9.15 percent on Monday, its highest since March 28. * The weighted average rate was 8.70 percent, hovering close to the marginal standing facility rate of 9.00 percent, the central bank's upper end of its policy rate corridor. * However, a redemption of 77.10 billion rupees towards state debt due on Wednesday will provide some comfort. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)