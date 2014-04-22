April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 98.1

Reoffer price 98.1

Yield 9.798 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the 8.3 pct Due 2018 TURKGB

Payment Date April 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 1.025 billion Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

