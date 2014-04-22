Bangalore, Apr 22 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46600 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 43500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39300 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 135000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28800 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 27000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16800 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9900 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27800 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 39700 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 25500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 670 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 262 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 97 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 41500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15800 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5700 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 872 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 900 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 875 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 910 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 985 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 950 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1360 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 75000 2. Rapeseed Oil 65000 3. Sunflower Oil 61000 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 80500 6. Sesame Oil 92500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 61500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 81500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 62500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 61000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 57000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 64500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 59800 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 57500 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 68000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66200 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 66500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 805 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 850 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1310 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1350 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified