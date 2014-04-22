(Correction to ammend the Mid-Swaps from +2bp to -2bp)
Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Finnvera OYJ
Guarantor Republic of Finland
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.699
Reoffer Yield 0.937 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 32.9 bp
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date April 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1062104978
