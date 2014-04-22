April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 30, 2019
Coupon 1.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.0522 pct
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DHY4309
