Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Union Bank of India (Hong Kong Branch)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date October 28, 2019
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.764
Reoffer price 99.764
Yield 4.549 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct March 31, 2019 UST
Payment Date April 28,2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, CITIgroup,
JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3(Moody's) and BBB (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
