Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dubai DOF Sukuk Limited
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2029
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 177.1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 227.8bp
Over the 2.75 pct February 2024 UST
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Dubai
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English and Dubai
