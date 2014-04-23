* Indian shares are likely to open flat to positive and trade range-bound ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry, traders say. * Profit-taking may emerge at higher levels as markets touched a record high for the second straight day on Tuesday, they say. * Shares in top cement maker UltraTech, Cairn India and Yes Bank would be in focus as they are set to announce quarterly results on Wednesday. * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.02 percent. * Asian shares crept higher on Wednesday following merger-driven gains in Europe and on Wall Street, though investors were wary in case coming figures on Chinese manufacturing again disappointed. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.63 billion rupees ($26.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)