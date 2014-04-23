* Indian shares are likely to open flat to positive and trade
range-bound ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry,
traders say.
* Profit-taking may emerge at higher levels as markets touched a
record high for the second straight day on Tuesday, they say.
* Shares in top cement maker UltraTech, Cairn India
and Yes Bank would be in focus as they are
set to announce quarterly results on Wednesday.
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
down 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is down 0.02 percent.
* Asian shares crept higher on Wednesday following merger-driven
gains in Europe and on Wall Street, though investors were wary
in case coming figures on Chinese manufacturing again
disappointed.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.63 billion
rupees ($26.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
showed.
($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees)
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)