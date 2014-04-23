* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.80 versus its
previous close of 60.76/77 tracking a fall in Asian currencies.
* USD/INR seen trading at 60.85-60.87 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently down 0.8 percent.
* Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared to the
dollar. For a snapshot, see
* However, month-end dollar demand, pressure on Indian equities
and uncertainty over federal elections is expected to support
rupee at lower levels.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.16 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore down 0.14 percent.
* The domestic currency came under pressure as the pace of
foreign buying in domestic shares has slowed, even as indexes
edged higher to record highs on Tuesday.
