* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.80 versus its previous close of 60.76/77 tracking a fall in Asian currencies. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.85-60.87 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.8 percent. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared to the dollar. For a snapshot, see * However, month-end dollar demand, pressure on Indian equities and uncertainty over federal elections is expected to support rupee at lower levels. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.16 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.14 percent. * The domestic currency came under pressure as the pace of foreign buying in domestic shares has slowed, even as indexes edged higher to record highs on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)