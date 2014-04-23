* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening at levels similar to its previous close of 8.85 percent
ahead of fresh supply of bonds on Friday amid a truncated week.
* India is set to sell 160 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) in
bonds on Friday after the country successfully pulled off its
biggest ever debt auction of 200 billion rupees last week
without any devolvement.
* "The 10-year benchmark yield's range for the day is seen
between 8.83-8.89," a dealer said.
* Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged
higher on Tuesday after a weak two-year note auction and as
signs of improvement in the U.S. economy raised the prospect of
tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, driving a
preference for longer-dated Treasuries.
* U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data expected to
show that inventories in the world's top oil-consuming nation
have risen close to record highs.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)