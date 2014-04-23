* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 2 basis points at 8.87 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.85 percent on profit-taking after a strong rally. * Market would be bracing for the supply from the 160-billion-rupee bond sale on Friday in a holiday-shortened week. * The debt market will remain shut on Thursday on account of local elections. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is well below 9.03 percent hit last week before a powerful recovery on Thursday. * Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Tuesday after a weak two-year note auction and as signs of improvement in the U.S. economy raised the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, driving a preference for longer-dated Treasuries. ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)