* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up
2 basis points at 8.87 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of
8.85 percent on profit-taking after a strong rally.
* Market would be bracing for the supply from the
160-billion-rupee bond sale on Friday in a holiday-shortened
week.
* The debt market will remain shut on Thursday on account of
local elections.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is well below 9.03 percent
hit last week before a powerful recovery on Thursday.
* Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged
higher on Tuesday after a weak two-year note auction and as
signs of improvement in the U.S. economy raised the prospect of
tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, driving a
preference for longer-dated Treasuries.
