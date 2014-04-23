* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield
of 8.85 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the
day, little changed from last week's cut-off yield of 8.8550
percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 12
traders.
* The highest yield polled was 8.88 percent while the lowest was
at 8.80 percent on 91-day t-bills.
* The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.93 percent on
182-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.9673
percent, the poll showed.
* The highest yield polled was 8.95 percent while the lowest was
8.84 percent on 182-day t-bills.
* The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) of 91-day
and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday.
($1 = 61 Indian Rupees)
