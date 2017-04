* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp lower at 8.84 percent, sticking to a narrow 8.84-8.88 percent trading band. * Large gains unlikely ahead of the 160-billion-rupee bond supply on Friday in a truncated week. * The debt market will remain shut on Thursday on account of elections. * The Reserve Bank of India sold 150 billion rupees in a treasury bill auction earlier in the day, and priced 91-day treasury bills at 8.8550 percent, unchanged from last week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)