Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Altice S.A.
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $2.9 billion
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.75 pct
Denoms (K) 200-1
144 A ISIN US02154VAA98
RegS ISIN USL0179ZAA23
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $2.075 billion
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.25 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
144 A ISIN XS1061642580
RegS ISIN XS1061642317
****
Common Terms
Maturity Date May 15, 2022
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Credit agricole CIB
Credit Suisse, ING and Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank,
JP Morgan, Natixis, Barclays and Societe Generale
