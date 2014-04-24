Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 75 billion yen

Maturity Date May 2, 2019

Coupon 0.407 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.407 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the YOS

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, SMBC Nikko, Mizuho and Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

