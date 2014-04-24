Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 102.375

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 0.018 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.75 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS1015120964

