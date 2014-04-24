BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 13bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 02, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 2
Governing Law English
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: