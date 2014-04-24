Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount 100 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.754

Reoffer price 99.754

Yield 1.217 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date May 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 350 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS1027956363

