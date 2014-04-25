* Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking weak Asian shares as fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.33 percent at 6,883.5, a 45-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Wednesday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.37 percent. * Also, India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that a drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.67 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Results on Friday: Siemens, Maruti Suzuki India , ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)