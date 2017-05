* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening up about 2 basis points at 8.87 percent on Friday as traders may trim positions ahead of the 160-billion-rupee ($2.62 billion) bond auction later in the session. * Dealers said prediction of below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014 by the Indian Meteorological Department, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation, will weigh on sentiments. * The 10-year yield seen moving in 8.80-8.90 percent band during the session. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)