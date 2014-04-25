* USD/INR seen opening flat versus its previous close
of 61.07/08 in the absence of major overnight triggers, with
dealers watching domestic bonds for cues during the session.
* USD/INR seen trading at 61.06-61.08 in the offshore NDF market
* The dollar's index against six major currencies down
0.04 percent.
* Asian currencies are trading mixed compared to the dollar. For
a snapshot, see
* Month-end dollar demand and uncertainty over federal elections
are expected to be key triggers for rupee.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.62 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore down 0.38 percent.
