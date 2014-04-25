* USD/INR seen opening flat versus its previous close of 61.07/08 in the absence of major overnight triggers, with dealers watching domestic bonds for cues during the session. * USD/INR seen trading at 61.06-61.08 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies down 0.04 percent. * Asian currencies are trading mixed compared to the dollar. For a snapshot, see * Month-end dollar demand and uncertainty over federal elections are expected to be key triggers for rupee. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.62 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.38 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)