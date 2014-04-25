* Shares in Alstom SA's Indian units surge after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that General Electric Co was in talks to buy the struggling French turbine and train maker parent for about $13 billion, citing people with knowledge of the matter. * Alstom India Ltd gains 8.4 percent, while Alstom T&D India Ltd jumps as much as 10.8 percent. * Indian markets were closed on Thursday for general elections. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)