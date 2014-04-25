* Shares in Cairn India Ltd slump 4.5 percent as its net profit lags some analysts' estimates, especially after adjusting for other income. * Cairn India's January-March net profit rose 18.4 percent to 30.35 billion rupees ($497.1 million) from a year earlier, the company said in a statement after the market close on Wednesday. * The oil and gas explorer's net profit was helped by a more than fourfold jump in other income to 3.20 billion rupees from a year earlier. * Dealers also cite disappointment over the company's production outlook at its Rajasthan block. Source text: (link.reuters.com/wuc78v) ($1 = 61.0550 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)