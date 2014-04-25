* India's benchmark 10-year bond trading at 8.83
percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close on
expectation of strong bidding at the 160-billion-rupee ($2.62
billion) bond auction later in the session.
* Besides the 10 year bonds, the other bonds on offer are among
the least traded, but traders expect strong demand owing to
improved liquidity.
* India is expected to sell 10-year bonds at 99.85 rupees,
yielding 8.8516 percent, according to a poll of 10 primary
dealers and brokers.
* However, dealers say prediction of below-average monsoon
rainfall in 2014 by the Indian Meteorological Department,
raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation, is
capping the gains.
($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees)
