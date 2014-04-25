* India's benchmark 10-year bond trading at 8.83 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close on expectation of strong bidding at the 160-billion-rupee ($2.62 billion) bond auction later in the session. * Besides the 10 year bonds, the other bonds on offer are among the least traded, but traders expect strong demand owing to improved liquidity. * India is expected to sell 10-year bonds at 99.85 rupees, yielding 8.8516 percent, according to a poll of 10 primary dealers and brokers. * However, dealers say prediction of below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014 by the Indian Meteorological Department, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation, is capping the gains. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)