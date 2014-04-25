By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, April 25
TOKYO, April 25 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
, Japan's second-largest private life insurer, will not
buy Japanese government bonds at current low yields, a senior
company official said on Friday.
The institutional investor, with total assets of about 35
trillion yen ($342 billion), instead plans to allocate more
funds to foreign bonds in the financial year to March and is
also warming to domestic stocks and other riskier assets.
The stance marked a clear departure from the firm's
conservative, government bond-centred investment approach until
March last year as the Bank of Japan adopts aggressive monetary
easing to encourage investors' risk-taking.
"After the global financial crisis, we had been trying to
restrain risk in investments... But from the last financial year
we've changed our stance. We are now seeking to raise our
revenues by taking risk," said Tetsuya Makita, general manager
of investment planning at Dai-ichi Life.
Investment plans by Japanese life insurers, which
collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen of assets, are
closely followed by financial market players.
For many years, Japanese life insurers have been increasing
domestic bond holdings while cutting Japanese stocks and
occasionally dabbling in foreign bonds, mostly with currency
hedging, as they put top priority on risk control.
But Dai-ichi Life appears to be reversing the long-term
trend by reducing its domestic bond holdings as Japanese
government bonds yields have fallen to painfully low levels for
investors.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield
has been stuck around 0.6 percent in recent
months, its lowest level except for two short periods below that
level, one in 2003 and the other in 2013, as a result of the
Bank of Japan's massive bond purchases.
"We hardly bought any JGBs in October-March... If their
yields rise, we will buy super-long bonds but if their yields
stay at current levels, it is difficult to buy JGBs," Makita
told reporters in a news conference.
"We think it is unlikely to have such a chance to buy them
this financial year. So we will likely have to allocate funds to
currency-hedged foreign bonds, loans and depending on currency
levels, unhedged foreign bonds as well," he added.
Dai-ichi expects the dollar to strengthen against the yen as
the U.S. currency is supported by expectations of a future rate
hike by the Federal Reserve while the yen stays under pressure
from the BOJ's easing and expectations of additional stimulus.
While Dai-ichi has no plan to sell JGBs it holds, its
holding of domestic bonds will likely fall as they invest the
proceeds from maturing bonds elsewhere, Makita also said.
Dai-ichi already bought foreign bonds actively in the
financial year that ended in March.
Its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging rose
by 370 billion yen at the peak, while those with hedging also
increased by 160 billion yen.
In the year that began in April, Dai-ichi plans to increase
other risk assets, including both Japanese and foreign stocks
and also seeks to step up its investment in new growth areas
such as renewable energy and emerging markets.
The company raised the three-year target, beginning last
financial year, of investing 150 billion yen in growth areas to
200 billion yen.
In emerging markets, it added Mexico, Brazil and the
Philippines to its stock portfolio and mainland China, India,
Indonesia and Brazil to its bond portfolio last financial year,
Makita also said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)