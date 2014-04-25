(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 25 -
OVERVIEW
Cyprus appears to be meeting the terms of the Economic Adjustment Program
financed by the European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary
Fund, suggesting reduced risk to Cyprus' full and timely payment of its
debt service.
Cypriot GDP contracted less than we projected last year, and we think
Cyprus will likely repeat its 2013 outperformance of budgetary targets in
2014.
We are therefore raising our long-term sovereign credit ratings on Cyprus
to 'B' from 'B-' and affirming our short-term sovereign credit ratings at
'B'.
The positive outlook incorporates the possibility that we could again
raise the rating on Cyprus within the next 12 months if it continues to
comply with the Economic Adjustment Program.
RATING ACTION
On April 25, 2014, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Cyprus
to 'B' from 'B-'. At the same time, we affirmed our short-term foreign and
local sovereign credit ratings at 'B'. The outlook is positive.
RATINGS LIST
Upgraded
To From
Cyprus (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B/Positive/B B-/Stable/B
Senior Unsecured B B-
Ratings Affirmed
Cyprus (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
Short-Term Debt B
Commercial Paper B