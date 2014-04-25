* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading at 8.87 percent, up 2 basis points from its previous close after aggressive cut-offs at the 160-billion-rupee ($2.62 billion) bond auction earlier in the session. * Cut-offs of the 8.83 percent 2023 bond and 7.80 percent 2020 bond tailed market expectations, while long-bonds were inline with market view, dealers said. * Global crude oil pricing slipping to a near 7-week high weighed on sentiments, and will be keenly watched by bond traders on concerns about rising inflation in the domestic economy. * Prediction of below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014 by the Indian Meteorological Department, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation, is also weighing on bonds, dealers said. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)