* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading at
8.87 percent, up 2 basis points from its previous close after
aggressive cut-offs at the 160-billion-rupee ($2.62 billion)
bond auction earlier in the session.
* Cut-offs of the 8.83 percent 2023 bond and 7.80 percent 2020
bond tailed market expectations, while long-bonds were inline
with market view, dealers said.
* Global crude oil pricing slipping to a near 7-week high
weighed on sentiments, and will be keenly watched by bond
traders on concerns about rising inflation in the domestic
economy.
* Prediction of below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014 by the
Indian Meteorological Department, raising the possibility that
drought could stoke inflation, is also weighing on bonds,
dealers said.
($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees)
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)