Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2026
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.31
Reoffer price 99.31
Yield 2.442 pct
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2SD3
